News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kilcummin parish takes battle for priest to Rome

Kilcummin parish takes battle for priest to Rome
Fr Eamon Mulvihill
By Anne Lucey
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Parishioners in Kilcummin are taking the fight to keep their parish priest to Rome as their row with the Bishop of Kerry worsens.

The parish near Killarney lost its priest, Fr Eamon Mulvihill, in a reshuffle brought about by the retirement of three priests in the diocese this summer. The decision to move Fr Mulvihill to Castlegregory has been met with shock and protest.

Mass collections have dropped as a substantial number of people continue to boycott the weekend collections. A petition of more than 1,000 signatures was recently handed into the bishop’s house.

Gatherings and public meetings have been held as people questioned the bishop’s representatives about the decision.

Pat O’Sullivan, a parishioner who handed in the petition, said the bishop must answer to Rome and, if there is no satisfactory response from Bishop Ray Browne, he will approach the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

“There are more than 1,000 houses in the parish,” said Mr O’Sullivan. “Kilcummin needs its own priest.”

Eight parishes have lost their priest, but Kilcummin is the first parish in Kerry to mount a campaign of protest.

It is understood the Papal Nuncio is likely to be contacted in the coming days.

More on this topic

Bayer proposing to pay €7.1 bn to settle 18,000 lawsuitsBayer proposing to pay €7.1 bn to settle 18,000 lawsuits

The new Pied Piper of TyroneThe new Pied Piper of Tyrone

The stakes are high in beef protestThe stakes are high in beef protest

Military officers endorse protest over poor payMilitary officers endorse protest over poor pay

More in this Section

Five Dublin beached closed following wastewater leakFive Dublin beached closed following wastewater leak

Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial actionRyanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

No room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaignNo room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaign

'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »