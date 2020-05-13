Kids not responsible for higher rate of virus transmission, says Hiqa

There is no evidence to suggest that children transmit Covid-19 at a higher rate than older individuals, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The authority's director of health technology assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan, said one study suggested that while there was “high” transmission among those aged 25 years and older, it was lower in younger people, particularly in those under 14.

“While the evidence is limited, it appears that children are not substantially contributing to the spread of Covid-19 in their households or in schools,” said Dr Ryan.

There were seven studies considered relevant for inclusion in the authority's appraisal to support the National Public Health Emergency Team's response to Covid-19.

Preliminary results from unpublished data from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment which concerned 54 households (123 adults and 116 children) do not indicate that children under 12 were the first to be infected in the family.

Dr Ryan also referred to an Australian study that looked at the potential spread of Covid-19 from 18 confirmed cases - nine students and nine staff.

There were only two confirmed transmissions out of 863 close contacts with only one case presumed to be transmitted by a child.

READ MORE Energy bills higher despite fall in wholesale prices

However, reliable, large scale data on the spread from symptomatic and asymptomatic children is lacking.

Available evidence also indicates that people infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 do mount an immune response.

Studies show that people produce antibodies soon after infection and those antibodies seem to persist for at least eight weeks.

“Continued monitoring is needed to assess the adequacy and duration of the immune response for Covid-19,” said Dr Ryan.

For other types of serious coronavirus infections antibody response is maintained for one to two years after initial infection and then starts to decrease.

“As yet, it is also not certain if antibodies are transferred from mother to the child in the womb via the placenta,” said Dr Ryan.

While antibodies were reported in newborns, it is unclear if they were sufficiently high to achieve immunity.

It is not yet possible to determine if reinfection is possible following recovery from Covid-19.

While some individuals had tested positive after recovery this was probably because there was intermittent shedding of the virus rather than reinfection.

“To date, there is no evidence that these individuals are infectious to others,” said Dr Ryan.