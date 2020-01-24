'Kids missed out on their granddad': HSE apologise over man's death following hernia operation

The HSE on behalf of St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny has apologised for the events leading to the death of a 68 year old man a few days after he had a hernia repair operation.

Grandfather of two John Joseph Comerford the High Court heard was a much loved family man who died in " very distressing circumstances".

His widow and family today settled a High Court action over the care he received at the Kilkenny Hospital nine years ago.

In an apology read to the High Court the HSE on behalf of St Lukes General Hospital apologised to Mr Comerford's widow Pamela Ann and their family for the events leading to his death in 2011.

It added: "We do not underestimate the distress and sadness caused to Mrs Comerford and her children by the loss of their husband and father. We offer our sincere condolences."

Pamela Ann Comerford Clogh, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny had sued the HSE over the care given to her husband John Joseph Comerford who died on

March 21,2011.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to carry out an emergency laparotomy on Mr Comerford when he came back to the hospital two days after his hernia surgery with shortness of breath, abdominal pain and low blood pressure..

Mr Comerford had been admitted originally on March 1`8,2011 d to St Luke's General hospital for hernia repair relating to to an incisional hernia which he had in his abdomen for the previous twenty years and which had become large and uncomfortable.

He underwent a laparoscopic hernia repair under general anesthetic and was discharged home the next day.

On March 20,2011 he was readmitted to the Hospital A&E and was later transferred to intensive care.He underwent exploration of the abdominal wound on March 21 and was transferred to intensive care but later had a heart attack Comerford had another heart attack and was pronounced dead at 5.31am on March 21, 2011.

An inquest in 2014 to his death recorded a verdict of medical misadventure.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Comerford's daughter, Karen Brown, said that she is happy the case has come to an end. and the family were glad they got an apology.

"It's sad my kids have missed out on their granddad. They adored him for the little time they knew him".

Mr Comerford’s son David also spoke after the case and described his father as an avid gardener who came to Ireland from the UK to retire

in the late 1990s.

He said his Dad loved the allotments and carried on working as a builder when he came here.

He and his sister said their mother, who is now in her late 70s and was not present in court, had to move back to the UK since her husband’s death to be closer to her children.

"You mourn your loved ones and it never goes away, but this just brings it to the surface time and time again. You think of him every day." Mr Comerford said.