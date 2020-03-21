Kids become penpals of care home residents

The operators of a Cork nursing home have launched a novel scheme that they hope will be taken up nationwide whereby care home patients become penpals with school children.

St Luke’s Nursing Home in Mahon put out a Facebook request earlier this week for children to correspond with its residents and, on the first day received 200 letters and 100 emails.

They want to promote a link between the generations during these difficult times where they can be of mutual help to each other.

The idea came from Lisa Howard, the activities manager at the nursing home, which is celebrating 25 years in its Mahon base this year, although it has been providing care for the elderly in Cork for 123 years.

The nursing home has 128 residents ranging in age from 60 to 101. Ms Howard said she hoped that many of the residents would be able to write back to the children and build friendships.

Lisa Howard made the appeal on Facebook. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

“At this time, it would be nice for the kids to tell us how they are feeling too,” Ms Howard said.

“It will also lift the spirits of our patients.

I’m hoping that other nursing homes around the country will follow suit. Hopefully this will create a lot of new penpals.

Ms Howard said that residents would prefer to get letters rather than emails “because they’re more authentic”.

“Children could use some sellotape as an alternative way of sealing the envelope and remember to keep washing and sanitising their hands,” she said.

However, Ms Howard said she realised under the current circumstances that some people would prefer to email letters and provide pictures of themselves, which staff will print off for the patients.

Children are being urged to write to St Luke’s Nursing Home Activity Team, Castle Road, Mahon, Cork. Alternatively, they can email lisa. howard@stlukeshome.ie.