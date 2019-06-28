News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Key priority of new HSE board is restoring public trust, says chief

(Left to right) Paul Reid, CEO of HSE, Minister for Health Simon Harris and Ciarán Devane, Chairman of HSE. Pic: Shane O'Neill
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 04:11 PM

The head of the new board of the HSE says “the challenge” will be to ensure they deliver the best healthcare for the money available.

The 11-member board is chaired by Ciarán Devane, who outlined the key priorities for the new governing body of the HSE.

“The challenge I think is to make sure that we deliver the best possible healthcare for the money available and that we focus on the patient – patient safety and patient experience,” he said.

Mr Devane said the board would have oversight of spending within the HSE and would be involved in the health authority's soon-to-be-published capital plan.

“The board will be scrutinising and holding the executive to account for performance at all levels; That will include financial; it will include the quality of care; it will include safety.”

The HSE board includes members with patient advocacy experience. Their appointment was a key recommendation of the Dr Gabriel Scally report on the national cervical screening service.

Health Minister Simon Harris, who met with the new HSE board members before their inaugural meeting, said he and Mr Devane would develop a working relationship.

“I expect we will be meeting on a very regular basis. I will be receiving reports after each board meeting,” said Mr Harris.

READ MORE

Cork cancer charity begin campaign to secure new and larger premises

The last HSE board was abolished in 2011 under reforms introduced by the then Minister for Health James Reilly.

Mr Harris said they now had an agreed healthcare plan called Sláintecare that “very much” saw a future role for the HSE.

The board is accountable to the minister for the performance of its functions and the chief executive, Paul Reid, is accountable to the board.

“It means the restoration of the normal functional relationship that any state agency has with the minister of the day,” said Mr Harris.

As minister, Mr Harris sets out the policy of the health service and under the HSE Governance Act, he sets the priorities of the board.

Mr Devane said key priorities for the new governing body included developing and implementing an effective performance management and accountability system in the HSE.

The board will also develop a plan for building public trust and confidence in the HSE and the wider health service.

Mr Devane said the board wanted to ensure the HSE's full support for and implementation of the Government's programme for health reform as set out in the Sláintecare implementation plan.

Mr Harris said he believed the HSE's capital spending plan could be published before the Dáil summer recess.

He said the Government's summer economic statement had provided “huge clarity” to the health service in relation to the children's hospital spend.

With money set aside for both the children's hospital and the broadband plan, he and the HSE would be able to finalise the capital plan that would give a sense of the projects planned over the next few years.

"This will be a capital plan that will mean more hospital beds, more primary care centres, extensions on our hospitals, investments in diagnostics and moves for our maternity hospitals."

READ MORE

'Why are you waiting so long?': Cervical cancer survivor frustrated with wait for audit results

More on this topic

New board established to oversee functions of HSE in bid to rebuild public trust

HSE chief 'accepts' demand for home supports cannot be met under existing budgets

New boss says HSE will break even in 2019 despite €103m deficit in March

Health workers defer next week's strike; will resume talks Monday

HSEhealthTOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Construction workers protest against 'bogus' self-employment

Man attacked in Cork as family mourns death of young mum

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

910 children taken into care in 2017, data reveals


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »