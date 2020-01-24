News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Key pledges in Fianna Fáil election manifesto

Key pledges in Fianna Fáil election manifesto
By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 05:08 PM

Fianna Fail’s manifesto for the General Election is titled “An Ireland for All”.

The 150-page policy document includes pledges to:

– Invest two billion euro extra in health care, including the hiring of 1,000 more consultants and 4,000 nurses.

– Take more than 100,000 patients off waiting lists with a 100 million euro investment in the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

– Abolish prescription charges.

– Create a savings top-up scheme for first-time buyers, that will see the state provide an extra euro for every three euro saved towards a deposit, limited at a 10,000 euro maximum.

– Build 200,000 new homes – a target that includes 50,000 affordable homes (available for 250,000 euro or less) and 50,000 new social housing units.

– Legislation to prevent so-called “cuckoo funds” buying up entire housing estates as investments.

– Establish a commission to review the pension system in Ireland.

– Increase the state pension by five euro a week.

– Postpone the increase of the state pension age from 66 to 67 pending the outcome of the review.

– Transition pension payment for over-65s while they wait to become eligible for the state pension.

– Commission to review the tax system.

– Increase in the weekly childcare subsidy from 20 euro a week to 80 euro.

– Reduce capital gains tax rate from 33% to 25%.

– Reduce the 4.5% Universal Social Charge rate to 3.5%.

– Increase the standard rate income tax band by 3,000 euro for an individual and 6,000 euro for a couple.

– Increase the current annual contribution to the country’s “rainy day fund” from 500 million euro a year to 750 million euro.

– Increasing Garda numbers to 16,000.

– Set up a rural crime unit within the Garda.

– Establish a National Infrastructure Commission to manage a 30-year transition away from fossil fuel reliance.

– Establish a new independent gambling regulator.

– Establish a unit within the Department of the Taoiseach to lead a formal study and cross-community consultation to inform how the Government should handle a potential future unity referendum.

READ MORE

Key pledges in Fine Gael election manifesto

More on this topic

Key pledges in Fine Gael election manifestoKey pledges in Fine Gael election manifesto

Mick Clifford: Election campaign sees a lot of 'arse-boxing' but no serious engagement on major issuesMick Clifford: Election campaign sees a lot of 'arse-boxing' but no serious engagement on major issues

Removal of posters sparks row between Fine Gael candidates in former Taoiseach's Mayo seatRemoval of posters sparks row between Fine Gael candidates in former Taoiseach's Mayo seat

'Why isn’t this a headline issue?' - Women's Aid call for domestic violence to become election priority'Why isn’t this a headline issue?' - Women's Aid call for domestic violence to become election priority


Fianna FailIrish General ElectionTOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast