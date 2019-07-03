Kevin Sheehy's partner: ‘Our girl will know how much you love her’

Family, friends, and neighbours of murdered Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy have created a public shrine in his memory at the scene of his shocking killing. The 20-year old, regarded as a hero in the community, having represented Ireland in the ring, was also tipped as a future Olympian.

As the Treaty City tried to come to terms with the loss of one of its rising stars, Mr Sheehy’s family and friends left poignant messages for their “champ” beneath a tree decorated with floral tributes. Weeping members of the community, overcome with grief, blessed themselves and stood in silence before leaving candles and photographs at the shrine.

Parish priest Fr John Walsh said he travelled to the scene where he met Mr Sheehy’s pregnant partner Emma Colbert, and gave her a “small blessing”. The young couple were looking forward to the arrival of a daughter, due in the next five weeks.

A letter left at the scene read:

Please give me the strength to get through this Kevin. I am so lost without you already. All I want is a big hug and kiss from you. I’ll love you forever and always... Emma xxx.

“My boy, my best friend, I am numb. I can’t believe I am writing this on paper, words can’t describe how I feel right now. There is no one in the world I adore more than you, my boy you made me the happiest girl in the world.

“You were so excited to meet your princess. I promise you she will know everything about you and how much you love her and couldn’t wait to have our own little family.”

Prayers were said at Mass for Mr Sheehy’s family and partner.

Fr Walsh added: “I met her at the scene of the incident earlier. All I can say is that she was completely devastated, as indeed all the family are. People are numb by the tragedy, because he was such a young man with a bright future before him, and, all that’s just gone.

An ultrasound of Kevin Sheehy’s unborn child and a letter from his partner, Emma, lie among tributes to the boxer near his Limerick home. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“Our hearts go out to them. What more can we do, but offer our hand of friendship and prayer, and that’s what we have been doing in the church.”

Mr Sheehy, was a hero to children on the south side of Limerick city. Last May, he excitedly tweeted how he had visited his former CBS primary school to give an inspirational talk about how his beloved sport had for him opened doors to a bright future.

Accompanied by his friend and coach Ken Moore Mr Sheehy also performed a demonstration of his skills in front of the awestruck CBS pupils from which he proudly retweeted photographs posted by his former alumni.

Garda sources said Mr Sheehy died from “injuries consistent with a road traffic collision”.

However, “for operational reasons”, gardaí said they were not releasing specific details of the results of Mr Sheehy’s autopsy. A man was due in court this morning in connection with the death, while another man has been released.

Gardaí are investigating claims that Mr Sheehy was deliberately knocked down after “banter” was exchanged between groups at a house party he had attended on the morning in question. As yet, it remains unclear as to what the exact motive for the attack was.