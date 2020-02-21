News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kevin Lunney kidnap suspects to face additional charge that carries maximum sentence of life in prison

Kevin Lunney kidnap suspects to face additional charge that carries maximum sentence of life in prison
Kevin Lunney.
By John Fallon
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 03:09 PM

The four men remanded in custody since before Christmas in connection with the abduction and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney in September, are each to face an additional charge.

The State solicitor for Roscommon, Kieran Madigan, told a sitting of Harristown District Court this morning that the four men would be charged with causing serious harm under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

The four men were charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment when they were arrested and remanded in custody in November.

They have since been remanded in custody on a number of occasions when they appeared at Harristown District Court, which is adjacent to Castlerea Prison in Co. Roscommon.

Luke O'Reilly, aged 66, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan, Darren Redmond, aged 25, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O'Brien, aged 38, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, were remanded to appear before Harristown District Court next Friday.

A fourth defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also remanded to appear before Harristown District Court next Friday.

A previous sitting of the court was told that the Book of Evidence had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions on January 31.

State solicitor Mr Madigan requested this morning that the four men be remanded in custody for a month when a date would be set to move the case back to Cavan District Court for the additional charge and the Book of Evidence to be served.

The maximum period a defendant can be remanded in custody, after their initial hearing, is 15 days unless the defendant and prosecutor consents to a longer period.

Judge James Faughnan at Harristown District Court was told that none of the four men consented.

Defence solicitor Alan Gannon said that the defendants wished for the case to proceed as quickly as possible.

Judge Faughnan then remanded them in custody for a week as there is no sitting of the court in a fortnight’s time.

Mr Madigan said the DPP has indicated that the matter will proceed by indictment.

At a previous sitting Mr Madigan outlined that it was a very complex with over 1,000 lines of inquiry, 400 statements, extensive CCTV footage and a large amount of phone data.

READ MORE

Woman tells court how her mother 'crumbled into dust' when she revealed her uncle had raped her 42 years ago

More on this topic

PSNI investigate arson attempt on vehicle of relative of Quinn Industrial Holdings directorPSNI investigate arson attempt on vehicle of relative of Quinn Industrial Holdings director

State solicitor tells court Kevin Lunney file is half his heightState solicitor tells court Kevin Lunney file is half his height

Solicitor for two of men charged with abducting QIH director Kevin Lunney criticises case delay Solicitor for two of men charged with abducting QIH director Kevin Lunney criticises case delay

State solicitor hopeful file for DPP in Kevin Lunney case in next few weeksState solicitor hopeful file for DPP in Kevin Lunney case in next few weeks


Kevin LunneycourtTOPIC: Kevin Lunney

More in this Section

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

High Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditionsHigh Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditions

Garda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led oneGarda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led one

Jogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claimJogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claim


Lifestyle

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »