Kevin Lunney abduction charges: Gardaí object to bail, citing potential witness intimidation

Four men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney.

Sixty-six-year-old Luke O'Reilly of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and a 38-year-old man who cannot be named made no applications for bail.

Bail applications were made on behalf of 38-year-old Alan O'Brien of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin, and Darren Redmond, 25, of Calendon Road, also in East Wall.

Judge Denis McLoughlin refused the applications after gardaí objected on a number of grounds, including concerns over evidence and potential witness intimidation.