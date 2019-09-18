News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kevin Barry debut feature to close film festival

Peter Coonan and Moe Dunford in Kevin Barry’s ‘Dark Lies the Island’. The film will close this year’s IndieCork Film Festival.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 05:10 AM

Dark Lies the Island, the first film written by author Kevin Barry, will close the upcoming IndieCork Film Festival.

The film, directed by Ian Fitzgibbon and starring Pat Shortt, Tommy Tiernan, Moe Dunford, Charlie Murphy and Peter Coonan, is just one of the many eye-catching works included on the biggest ever IndieCork Film Festival.

The programme this year includes several premieres and a wide array of Irish films, as well as a host of domestic talent.

The seventh edition of IndieCork will open with A Bump Along the Way. Directed by Shelly Love and starring Bronagh Gallagher, it tells the story of fun-loving, 44-year-old single mum Pamela (Gallagher) who becomes pregnant following a one-night-stand, much to the shame of her teenage daughter Allegra (Lola Petticrew).

As Pamela deals with the prospect of becoming a mum for the second time and the growing pains of the disgruntled Allegra, the challenges they face along the way bring mother and daughter to a better understanding of themselves and each other.

Later in the festival, the world premiere of Lift will take place. The film is the inspiring story of Cork mother of three Karen Barry, who decided to try get fit after feeling unhealthy. When jogging didn’t do the trick, she turned to powerlifting and has since gone on to break Irish records.

Documentary Splitting the Sop is a deep dive into the sport of road bowling and its significance in Irish culture.

Tommy Tiernan in Kevin Barry’s ‘Dark Lies the Island’ which is set to close the upcoming IndieCork Film Festival.
Tommy Tiernan in Kevin Barry's 'Dark Lies the Island' which is set to close the upcoming IndieCork Film Festival.

The Blacknight Festival Centre at Dali will celebrate music in film, including a 10th-anniversary screening of Steamin + Dreamin: the Grandmaster Cash Story, while collaborations with CIT, the Crawford College of Art & Design and UCC will give emerging filmmakers a number of chances to learn from industry experts.

Dedicated programmes of Irish shorts, Cork-produced works and world shorts will also showcase a broad array of local, national and international talent.

Mick Hannigan, festival co-director, said the festival is proud to showcase emerging filmmakers.

“The festival is bookended by two strong Irish comedies and in between, we have films from the Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, Rotterdam, Toronto, and Venice festivals among others,” he said.

We are also honoured to screen three Irish world premieres — one fiction and two documentary features and numerous international premieres.

“A founding purpose of IndieCork is to serve as a platform for emerging filmmakers — we look forward to welcoming them all to IndieCork.”

The IndieCork Film Festival takes place from October 6 to 13. See www.indiecork.com for details.

