Kerry's Reeks District comes third on list of top places in world to see

The Reeks District in Kerry has been listed as one of the Top 6 places in the world to visit.

The Rough Guides travel website ranked the area around the Macgillycuddy's Reeks at number three on its 'Six Regions on our Radar' list behind Yunnan in China and the Ibera Wetlands in Argentina.

The snow covered MacGillycuddy Reeks makes a striking backdrop for Ballymalis Castle, Beaufort, County Kerry. Pic: Denis Scannell

It was also listed ahead of the US State of Alabama, and the Yukon Territory in Canada.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said the Reeks District is a wonderful part of the world.

Mr Healy-Rae said: "I'm delighted for everybody involved, the people who work so hard in the tourism sector in welcoming these people.

"We want more and more people to come to the Reeks District, we have so much to offer in Kerry, it is limitless for fun and great healthy outdoor walks that you can have."

Rough Guides said: "Kerry has been on the tourism map for so long, it’s easy to be jaded about the region’s beauty."

However, they also said that "the spectacular MacGillycuddy’s Reeks refresh the brand by taking you inside that postcard scenery".

They added: "Drive, walk, hike, climb, bike, kayak or sail around the mountains and lakes of this rugged landscape encircled by the Ring of Kerry."