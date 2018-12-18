Kerry’s rebranded Reeks District looks to draw the tourists

Traditionally aligned with Killarney or the larger county as a tourist attraction, Kerry’s newly rebranded Reeks District has reported making further strides since its launch earlier this year.

Promoting the mid-Kerry region and cluster of towns around Killorglin, the new tourism entity yesterday benefited from Leader funding to provide a new tourist guide. The guide outlines the mountains and lakes within the district, Ireland’s highest peaks and finest leisure activity waters.

Carrauntoohil in the Reeks District

Funding was received from the South Kerry Development Partnership which operates the Leader programme.

Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster chair Jens Bachem said: “We are delighted to have received the funding. Having a strong promotional map that gives visitors a clear idea of a destination’s topography and suggestions of things to do is an essential part of tourism marketing. We look forward to producing the map for the benefit of our members and the Reeks District region as a whole.”

Project officer for the South Kerry development body Sean de Buitléar said the A2-sized new guide will help showcase the range of activities available to visitors in the greater mid-Kerry region and will help extend the season for the tourism industry through encouraging visitors to engage in activities through the year.

Meanwhile, the new branding initiative is being promoted as a not-for-profit membership organisation.

The Reeks District tourism cluster incorporates the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks along with the Blue Flag, and beaches of Rossbeigh and Inch.

The map is the latest in a planned line of promotional efforts by the Reeks District since its rebranding from Mid-Kerry.

The destination has launched a new website and also refreshed the Killorglin visitor centre, employing a new marketing strategy to entice visitors to the region.

“Boots and bikes are among the key pillars of the strategy, along with boats,” said a spokesman.

Killorglin, itself, is home to one of the country’s oldest festivals Puck Fair but the district also boosts other colourful towns offering quaint pubs and wonderful restaurants.