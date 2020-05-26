Kerryman oversees multi-million euro Spanish golf course project from Kerry home

A Kerry businessman is overseeing the biggest golf course construction project in Spain from his home in Ballybunion, due to Covid 19 travel restrictions.

Anthony Bennett heads Atlantic Golf Construction (AGC) with his brother, Donald, and has been unable to get back to Spain since March where their 30-strong Irish workforce has been based for the past six months.

AGC won the multi-million euro contract for the redevelopment of the San Roque Golf Resort located near Marbella.

AGC has built golf courses in countries including Scotland, Sweden, France, Italy, Spain and Barbados and carried out the huge restoration of the Ryder Cup course at Adare Manor for JP McManus working on the newly drawn up layout of renowned golf course designer, Tom Fazio.

Mr Bennett, 43, said: “Trying to deal with this huge project in Spain from my home in Kerry is not easy. All the Irish workers have been fantastic and most of them have been with us for years.

"They were to come back home once every month for a week and have not been able to travel for three months.

"It has been very difficult for them not seeing their families, but they know how important getting the work on the course completed on time.

"There has been no hold up with the work. It has been difficult, and we have had to put strict Spanish Covid 19 restrictions in place.”

AGC commenced work at San Roque last November and the completion date has been fixed for the end of September.

Mr Bennett said: “We are going well and we are confident that we can meet the completion deadline. There are two courses and we are doing a major overhaul of the Old course.

"We are reshaping the entire 18 holes which involves installing a new drainage system throughout the entire course. In all we are putting in 100,000 tons of sand capping in laying out a totally new surface.

"Its one of the largest renovation projects ever undertaken on a golf course in Spain. The chief executive there is former British Open Golf amateur champion, Stephen Dundas and he is delighted at the way the whole new layout is progressing.”