Kerry woman found dead with her husband and teenage sons in US

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 06:41 AM

An Irishwoman is one of four members of a family who have died in a murder-suicide in the US.

Two adults and two teenage boys were found dead in a house in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday morning.

They all died of gunshot wounds and have been officially identified as 53-year-old Joan Huber, 50-year-old Adam P Huber, 17-year Adam J Huber and 16-year-old Michael Huber.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

The Irishwoman is from Kerry and local TD Danny Healy-Rae knows her family.

Deputy Healy-Rae said: "It's such a terrible thing to happen and we hope and we pray with them and for them, that God will give them the strength and the courage to carry on, because that is what they will have to do.

"It's tough, I know, but we are all with them and we'll help them in any way that we can."

He added that the area is in shock, saying: "I know them to be a very good, hard-working, honest family, pillars in the community and the sort of people you'd like to be friends with because they are so honest and hard-working.

"It's so tough and it's so hard, you can't understand what causes these terrible things to happen."

Covid-19: Race to track CUH case as infections rise to 13


