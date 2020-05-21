News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry tourism rescue plans will envisage many marquees and canopies

By Anne Lucey
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 04:42 PM

Canopies on the pedestrianised malls, and marquees outside well-known pubs and restaurants could become the norm in Kerry as plans to allow premises expand onto the street area are advanced.

Huge revenue losses in Kerry, along with more than €20 million shortfall in rates to the local authority are anticipated due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Even medium-sized pubs and cafes would only be able to cater for ten or 12 people under new social distancing guidelines, and this would not be financially viable, Mayor of Tralee Cllr Jim Finucane (FG) said.

The Mall in Tralee along with the already pedestrianised town square is likely to be the first to be offered and allowed to install canopies on premises.

Pedestrianisation will be a priority, Cllr Fincuane said, and small businesses will also be prioritised under the plans. Council engineers will draw up the designs for canopies on premises so that entertainment can take place outdoors even during rainy weather.

“We want to make towns in Kerry attractive to home holiday makers,” said Cllr Finucane.

In Killarney, where pedestrianisation has proved controversial, there are plans for marquees as well as canopies outside premises.

As with Tralee, comparatively large pubs such as the well-known Fáilte Hotel in College Street will be under pressure under social distancing rules. Proprietor and councillor, Niall O’Callaghan, who runs the hotel with his mother and brother said only 24 people will be able to fit into their substantial-sized bar.

“I would have no problem with a marquee in the parking areas outside my premises. It will help business and it would not interfere with my neighbours' parking rights,” Cllr O’Calllaghan said.

Council management are exploring insurance and licensing issues on behalf of traders to allow them expand onto the pavements, they informed councillors.

The council will be down €24 million in rates this year, it is estimated.

There is also a push on to have Kerry people holiday in Kerry.

Until recent years, there been a strong tradition of south Kerry people holidaying in Ballybunion and north Kerry residents travelling to Killarney, Kenmare and south Kerry.

Meanwhile, the The Kerry Tourism Industry Federation (KTIF) is calling for a stimulus package that encourages domestic tourists to explore and holiday within their county or region when restrictions ease.

It also wants an extension of the wage subsidy scheme for six to 12 months to allow facilities to re-employ staff and re-open with reduced capacity as dictated by social distancing requirements.

KTIF chairman, Pat O’Leary, ex Liebherr Ireland Container Cranes MD, has been appointed to the new 14-person national taskforce tasked with preparing a recovery plan for the tourism industry.

“This is a time for innovative solutions with a view to recovering the current situation and progressing a series of measures for the future of the Industry in the county. In particular immediate and ambitious financial intervention by Government is urgently required at this time,” he said.

A number of recent studies found that 1 in 5 jobs in Kerry is dependent on tourism, and that Kerry is much more dependent on tourism than any other county.

