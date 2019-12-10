News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae banned from asking Dáil questions for rest of week

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 04:19 PM

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has been banned from asking Dáil questions for the rest of the week.

The punishment was handed out after the Kerry TD went over time when asking a question about whether the Government is considering proposals to stop people burning turf in their own home.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar assured him that there are no plans to bring in such a ban.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said many people in rural Ireland would suffer if the ban was introduced.

The Kerry Deputy said: "There's going to be a lot more energy poverty. They are entitled to cut turf and they have done it for generations."

Cure for whiplash in Ireland is a compensation payment, Leo Varadkar says

