Here's where Saturday's €9.7m jackpot ticket was sold

Lightning really does strike twice in the Kingdom as one Killarney store has had two big lottery winners in the space of four days.

Last week it was revealed that Daly’s SuperValu in Killarney had sold a €500,000 winning EuroMillions Plus ticket.

This morning, Lotto chiefs have announced that the same store has sold the winning ticket from last Saturday’s €9.7m jackpot.

The winning Quick Pick ticket which won the €9.7m was bought in Daly’s Supervalu on the day of the draw.

The lucky player has scooped Co Kerry’s biggest ever Lotto jackpot.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it is yet to hear from the lucky winner.

The winning numbers were: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

John Daly who owns the Supervalu business in Killarney with his dad Jimmy, his uncle Billy and his cousin Derek, said he was in disbelief at selling two winning tickets.

“Honestly, I am still in a state of shock and disbelief,” he said.

“Lottery wins are like buses – you wait over 30 years for one and then two come along at once!

“It really is a magical story for everybody in the community here in Killarney.

It’s the bit of good news that we all need right now and we’re absolutely chuffed to bits for these two winners, particularly the winners of the €9.7m, whoever they may be.

“With travel restrictions currently in place, it means that we don’t have any tourists in the town which makes it extra special to know that one of our loyal local customers may have won this prize”

He said that having sold the winning EuroMillions Plus ticket last week, he thought there was no way they had sold another winner.

“We heard the news on Monday morning that a store in Killarney had sold the lucky Lotto ticket but having sold a big prize so recently, there was no way we’d even consider that it could have been us again,” said Mr Daly.

“It has been a tough number of weeks for everybody involved in the shop and all of our staff have just been amazing, implementing the systems in-store to ensure the safety of our customers.

“This win will give us all an incredible boost and we’ll organise a proper celebration to celebrate the win when all of these restrictions have been lifted.”

A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from Kerry’s biggest ever Lotto winner.

They said: “There is still no word from last Saturday’s lucky Lotto winner so we are again appealing to anybody who may have purchased a ticket in Daly’s Supervalu to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winners of this €9.7m prize.

“If you are the lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”