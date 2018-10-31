Kerry man transferred to UK after suffering serious injuries in France cycling accident

By Sarah Slater

A Kerry man, seriously injured as his world cycling trip was drawing to an end in France, is out of a coma and has been brought to London due to the help of public donations.

While cycling, Mike Curran collided with a car between Reims and Paris in regular street traffic and subsequently suffered five brain haemorrhages, bleeding in his lungs, two fractured ribs, a broken nose, cheekbones and fingers due to being catapulted into the air.

The Waterville man, along with his girlfriend Sara O’Shea, were just three weeks away from the end of a year-long round-the-world cycle where they faced many weather and terrain perils in mainland Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Mike, 32, has been in a hospital in France but needed to be moved to a rehab facility in the UK which will cost €10,500 a week and which will, according to doctors, suit his needs as he requires immediate help.

Childhood friend and cousin, Kieran Clifford explained that due the extent of Mike’s injuries, he requires "very significant rehabilitation", but explained that there is a six-month waiting list for the only facility in Ireland, the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

Thanks to a fundraising drive on gofundme.com set up by relative Kieran more than €110,000 has been raised due to public donations.

Mike Curran and his girlfriend Sarah O'Shea.

He described Mike as being, “one of the most genuine, kindest people you'd ever meet - and Sara is an equal match to him. The amount of money raised so far is testament to the lovely guy that he is.”

Giving an update on the Bring Mike Home fund page, Kieran said: “Mike is out of the coma but there is a long road of recovery ahead of him. His family have researched the best options and identified a rehab facility in the UK willing to take him.

“(But), they require proof of ability to pay in advance. The costs are €50,000 per month and treatment is likely to take six months, maybe more. This is why we needed to increase our fundraising goal to (€300,000) from €50,000.

“Dear friends, a quick update to let you know that Mike and Sara (have) arrived safely in London. Mike had an initial meeting with one of the brain trauma specialists at Wellington Hospital who said he thought Mike was in better shape than he anticipated given how bad the accident was.

However, he indicated there is a long hard road ahead with many challenges and it will take every ounce of strength Mike has. For the immediate term his brain needs massive amounts of rest so visitors, contact and screen time will be limited.

“Mike has asked (a friend Joanna) to act as his point of contact for all his friends and supporters. Updates and developments will also be shared here. We simply could not have gotten Mike to where he is now, were it not for all of you, so as ever you have the heartfelt gratitude from all of Mike and Sara’s families.

“We will post more as Mike makes progress and also let you know about upcoming fundraisers, including a dance in London for the ex-pat community. It may require some of us travelling to join in the fun. Have a great week everyone. Oíche Shamhna Shona Daoibh.”

Wellington Hospital in St John's Wood, North London is the largest independent hospital in the UK. It offers neurosurgery and rehabilitation and other services which will meet Mike’s needs.

Kerry GAA has also given its support to the fundraising drive for the popular man.