Kerry man charged with raping raping teen girl 14 times over three years

A 37-year-old Kerry man has been arrested and charged with raping a teenage girl 14 times in the Killarney area over a three-year period.

The parties to the case cannot be identified because of the nature of the alleged offences.

Detective Garda Dara Maguire of Tralee garda station formally arrested the defendant who was brought before Cork District Court today.

Det Garda Maguire said that 14 of the charges were for rape and one was for sexual assault.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court or sentencing at that court on a signed plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor Emma Leahy said, “There is no application for bail on these charges.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for one week.

That is to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The accused man will appear in court by video link from prison on the next occasion.

The 15 charges relate to a period between 2017 and 2019 when the complainant was aged 13 to 17.

No background facts were given in court as to the nature of the alleged offences or any family connection that might exist between the parties.

The accused man was not required to speak during the brief hearing at Cork District Court.

Ms Leahy solicitor represented the accused man on free legal aid.

Sgt Davis said it was not anticipated that the book of evidence would be ready for service by January 15. However, one week was the longest remand in custody that was possible following the charges first being brought. The defendant could have his case adjourned with him in custody for two weeks without his consent next week or up to four weeks with his consent.