News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Kerry man, 28, battling Covid-19 describes 'cruel, cruel illness'

Kerry man, 28, battling Covid-19 describes 'cruel, cruel illness'
Michael Prendergast was admitted to the Covid-19 ward in Kerry General Hospital
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 11:16 AM

A Covid-19 patient in Co Kerry has spoken on radio about his experience battling the illness this past week.

The 28-year-old began showing symptoms shortly after returning home to Ireland from London. Michael Prendergast told Newstalk Breakfast that he felt lucky to be able to sit up and speak given how sick he had been.

“I was so ill, it is almost indescribable. It started with an extremely mild headache. I came home on Monday and I had absolutely no symptoms and then on Tuesday, the shortness of breath, extremely high fever – it was just exacerbated every night.

“I had extreme rigors – that is your body’s reaction to infection – I was shaking and by Wednesday night, I was having convulsions in bed.”

Kerry man, 28, battling Covid-19 describes 'cruel, cruel illness'

He called an ambulance on Thursday and was admitted to the Covid-19 ward in Kerry General Hospital.

Mr Prendergast said he is fairly fit, plays sports and, although he is asthmatic, he has not had an episode or attack in years.

This just absolutely knocked me for six and it was frightening how ill I was. The exhaustion I think is one of the main symptoms as well. I couldn’t move a muscle.

Mr Prendergast said he battled pneumonia, a collapsed lung and even a broken back in the past, but this is “by far and away the worst.”

“It will come in waves. I could feel poorly but then I would get a wave that would last four or five hours that would be the most intense, overwhelming feeling.

“It is your body responding to the infection; it is trying to battle it off so it pulls all energy reserves into fighting the battle and it makes you just feel like you are not far from death.”

The loneliness of the isolation ward makes the whole experience even scarier, he said.

Kerry man, 28, battling Covid-19 describes 'cruel, cruel illness'

“Once I was experiencing the sickness with it, it brings every sort of existential question. Am I going to live? Have I lived a good life? Did I waste time? It is very emotional. I am in isolation. I can’t have any friends or family visiting me.”

Mr Prendergast urged young people around the country to take social distancing seriously and protect their loved ones from the disease.

“We all think that we are invincible but this is going to affect everyone in Ireland at varying degrees. It may not affect a young person as bad as me, but it will most certainly affect their parents or grandparents.

“It is a cruel, cruel illness.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Call for ‘essential service’ journalism status; NUJ appeal for crisis forum on jobs

More on this topic

Taoiseach: No full lock-down unless called for by medical officersTaoiseach: No full lock-down unless called for by medical officers

Spanish football suspended until further noticeSpanish football suspended until further notice

'Significant concern' over public flouting social distancing recommendations'Significant concern' over public flouting social distancing recommendations

Why spring cleaning is good for your mental healthWhy spring cleaning is good for your mental health


CoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus