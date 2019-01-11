NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Kerry local election candidate receives homophobic abuse online

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 03:27 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A local election candidate in Kerry has revealed that he has been subjected to online homophobic abuse since declaring his intention to run.

Ben Slimm is running for the Labour Party in the Tralee Electoral Area in the local elections in May.

Ben Slimm

The former IT Tralee Students' Union President does not feel young people are represented in politics at a local level and says the cost of running can be the largest barrier to people getting involved.

READ MORE: Government hopes to extend 'Clean Oceans Initiative' across country

The first-time candidate told Radio Kerry some of the abuse he has been subjected to by anonymous online accounts.

"I've had quite a few incidences since my nomination was announced," he said.

"Anonymous accounts will tweet you. I think you have to grow a thick skin. It can affect your day but that's the decision I've made and it's something I'm willing to take.

I've been called a liar. I have had some [abuse] on Twitter, in reference to my sexuality I suppose, the word faggot has been used.

"You just have to ignore it, it's childish."


KEYWORDS

Ben SlimmKerry

More in this Section

Fire at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation

DUP stands firm on backstop opposition after ‘robust’ talks with Simon Coveney

Woman, 30s, dies in Donegal crash

New bill will allow same-sex couples to use ‘parent’ on birth certificates


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: She gets a lot of business telling people from Wilton why their son didn’t get into Pres. (As if it wasn’t obvious.)

Multigenerational living in Ireland: Going back to our roots

Irish photo-artist goes from the newsbeat in Cork to cause a stir in New York

Bandersnatch: Charlie Brooker’s triumph of technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »