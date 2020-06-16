Kerry is now the only county free of Covid-19, but restrictions are to stay in place

Sligo has recorded its first new case of Covid-19 since May 14.

Up until June 14, the county had been the longest without a new case. On June 10, it reached the 28-day infection-free milestone which — in effect — means a county is essentially free of the deadly virus.

This is based around the fact that if a building has gone through two back-to-back 14-day incubation periods without a new case being recorded, that building is Covid-19 free.

And up until Sunday, Sligo had recorded 31 consecutive days without a new case.

Now Kerry is not only the second county in Ireland to be free of the virus for 28 days or more, but it is now also the country’s only Covid-19 free county.

It has not recorded a new case since May 18, and according to the latest Cases Profile Last Update statistics from the Covid-19 Health Surveillance Monitor (Ireland), it reached the 28-day milestone on June 14.

"I have been saying all along Kerry should open up sooner rather than later," Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae said.

"There should be far few restrictions in the county and the latest statistics back this view up."

Professor Samuel McConkey has said that when 28 days have passed when everyone with fever and cough is rapidly having a nose swab, and all are free of SARS CoV2, then “one could claim that area is free of SARSCoV 2”.

The head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland has also said one could close off a county border and open up most activities inside that county.

However, despite calls by TDs in counties with low or no new rates of Covid-19 infection for restrictions to be lifted, he doesn’t see this as being “feasible”.

The Department of Health has previously declined to comment on 28-day milestones or their significance.

However, it has previously said: “Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that has not gone away and it’s important that the measures are adhered to.

“Everyone is urged to stay local — either within your county or 20 kilometres from your home if crossing county boundaries.

“It is also important that people know the symptoms of Covid-19 and contact their GP as soon as they have any of the symptoms. Don’t wait to see if you get better.”

The fact that Sligo has recorded its first case since May 14 underlines the department’s caution. Waterford and Westmeath have not had new cases for 11 consecutive days, while Leitrim, and Longford have not recorded new cases for 10 and nine days respectively.

The next best county is Wexford, which has not had a new case for eight consecutive days.

Cork, Clare, and Offaly have all had five consecutive days without a new case.