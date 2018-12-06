NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Kerry hospital issue 'greater than a single doctor', says councillor

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 09:58 AM

A Kerry councillor says she is concerned a single doctor is being scapegoated for wider systems failings at University Hospital Kerry.

Yesterday, a review of radiology scans found that 11 patients at the hospital had their cancer diagnoses delayed, four of them have since died.

A report into the matter calls for an external review of management at the radiology department.

Sinn Féin councillor Toireasa Ferris says senior managers were made aware of problems in the department yet they failed to act.

She says yesterday's report could have delved into the issue a little further.

"It's bizarre that this review was even carried out without even speaking to the staff members in that department

"So they are going to initiate another process, make findings on that and eventually get around to introducing the recommendations they are suggesting.

It doesn't give me faith in the system because the issue is greater than a single doctor in a single department in the hospital.

Yesterday's report revealed that four out of 11 patients whose diagnoses were delayed have died.

The delay in one case was 76 weeks. The patient has since died of lung cancer.

In addition to the 11, another three patients’ cancer went undiagnosed.

Among the deceased are:

  • A patient with advanced bone metastases whose diagnosis was delayed 37 weeks;

  • A patient with a rectal tumour whose diagnosis was delayed by seven weeks;

  • A patient with pancreatic cancer whose diagnosis was delayed by six weeks.

A number of patients are terminally ill.

READ MORE: Patients launch cases on missed cancers at Kerry hospital

Of the 11 delayed diagnoses, three were detected by audit, the remainder largely due to patients re-presenting at UHK.

The hospital, the group, and the HSE apologised “sincerely and unreservedly” to patients and families harmed by delayed diagnoses when the review was published yesterday.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

KerryKerry University Hospital

Related Articles

Patients launch cases on missed cancers at Kerry hospital

11 patients had cancer diagnoses delayed and four have since died: Kerry hospital review finds

Review finds University Hospital Kerry delayed cancer diagnoses in 11 patients, four of which have died

Readers' Blog: Living with effects of radiotherapy treatment

More in this Section

Supreme Court to hear appeal over Apple data centre in Galway in March

Campaign group pleased with GoFundMe drive to safeguard West Cork woodland walk

Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: Understanding the root causes of bad behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »