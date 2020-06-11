Kerry heading for Covid-19 free status - but some warn about opening county up too early

If Kerry stays Covid free for another six days, it'll be the first county to be essentially free of the virus.

No new cases have been found in the county since May 18, and only six since May 5.

According to the Department of Health, buildings can be considered Covid-19 free if there has been no new case in them for 28 consecutive days, which is two 14-day incubation cycles.

While other counties in Munster and around the country are also experiencing an increasing number of Covid-19 free days, Kerry is ahead of them all.

Compared to the first seven days in May when there were 177 new cases in Munster, there were just 16 in June.

This has led to calls for Kerry and other counties to be opened up sooner than the rest of the country and for restrictions on pubs and restaurants to be lifted as soon as possible amid claims the restrictions are too draconian and hurting businesses already crippled by Covid-19.

Despite counties like Kerry doing so well, medical professionals and even some business leaders are urging caution.

Professor Samuel McConkey, Head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, said: “There are several counties like (Kerry), especially in northwest Ireland.

When 28 days have passed, when everyone with fever and cough is rapidly having a nose swab, and all are free of SARS CoV2, then one could claim that area is free of SARSCoV 2.

“Then one could close off the county border and, with that, open up most activities inside that county. The problem with this is - closing the border of a county is legally a big deal and not really feasible for all the people who live near the county border.

“Also this is hard to enforce in practice, as food deliveries and supplies of energy and other necessary goods have to go into Kerry, which is not at all near self-sufficient in goods and services.”

He said a plan with county-by-county separate openings has many problems.

“In my view, it would be better to work as an island together or at a regional level.”

Eamonn Shanahan, of the Farranfore Medical Centre in Kerry, said: “I don’t want to be raining on people’s parade but if we open the floodgates, we will see a surge in cases again. If we get a large number of individuals in, we’ll need to be super cautious.

We need a middle ground between those who think 'damn the torpedoes, and let everybody in’ and those who think we should lock the country down.

Ken Tobin, chair of the Tralee Chamber Alliance, said: “We need to look at things from a national point of view and go forward with the whole country acting together."

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that has not gone away and it’s important that the measures are adhered to. Everyone is urged to stay local - either within your county or 20km from your home if crossing county boundaries."