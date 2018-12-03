NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kerry farmer to be sentenced for manslaughter of his neighbour

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 06:58 AM

A 63-year-old farmer is due to be sentenced today for killing his neighbour in a dispute over a device used to scare crows off his land.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff in Kerry stood trial for murder but was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Mr Ferris told Gardaí he just snapped when he saw Anthony O'Mahony on the morning of April 4, 2017.

He met him on a small country road while driving his teleporter.

Mr O'Mahoney was in his car and could not pass.

The trial heard Mr Ferris then rammed into him, causing him horrific and fatal injuries with the prongs of his forklift-like farm vehicle.

The two men lived beside each other in Ballyduff in Kerry.

Both were farmers and for over 30 years, and Mr O'Mahony used a crow banger to scare off birds.

Witnesses said it sounded like a gunshot going off every four-and-a-half minutes.

READ MORE: GPs body apologises for GP walk-out over abortion services

Another neighbour said it scared her but it was Anthony's way or no way.

The same person described Mr Ferris as "gentle and soft".

Mr O'Mahony's family said the reason behind his death "beggared belief".

Mr Ferris was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and will be sentenced for it later this morning.

- Digital Desk


