Kerry court hears accused man not in court as in isolation with 'suspected' coronavirus

A court case has been adjourned in Kerry because the accused man is "suspected" of having coronavirus and is in isolation.

Daniel O’Sullivan, aged 20, of Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, is facing two charges under the public order act. The allegations of breach of peace and drunkenness relate to December 7 last at High Street, Killarney.

When the case was called early this morning, the accused was not in court. Solicitor Padraig O’Connell was asked by Judge David Waters if there was a medical certificate and he said there was not.

A bench warrant was then ordered.

However, some hours later Mr O’Connell returned to court and he said there had been communication with his office from Mr O’Sullivan to say he was in isolation with “suspected coronavirus”.

Judge David Waters remarked that he wondered when coronavirus would come up in his court.

The judge said that Mr O’Connell was getting first prize as it was the first time the virus was mentioned in a court in the Kerry District.

However, the judge also warned of the danger inherent in a one-to-one consultation.

If the solicitor planned a consultation with him he would be banned from the courts for up to 21 days, the judge told Mr O’Connell.

Judge Waters remanded Daniel O’Sullivan in his absence on continuing bail to June 2 next. The bench warrant was not proceeded with.