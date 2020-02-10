Kerry count resumes with outgoing TD, John Brassil, looking likely to lose seat

The second count in Kerry failed to elect anybody and it could be only until after the fifth count before either Danny Healy-Rae or Brendan Griffin get elected.

That leaves Fianna Fail favourite Norma Foley left for the fifth seat.

However, while she looks very likely to get the seat, things have an outside chance of changing after other candidates are eliminated and their votes distributed.

This means outgoing TD John Brassil is not entirely out of the game, although he has all but admitted he isn’t going to make it.

After the first count on Sunday, which saw Michael Healy-Rae and Sinn Fein’s Pa Daly elected, Deputy Healy-Rae’s surplus votes were distributed.

But, after the second count, they were not enough to get either his brother or outgoing minister of state Griffin elected.

Neither of them are expected to be elected at the third count either, and there are then expected to be three elimination.

These are likely to be independents Sean O’Leary and Ted Cronin and the Irish Freedom Party’s John Bowler.

Aontú’s Sonny Foran is expected to be eliminated by the fourth count.

By the fifth count, however, there should finally be some movement, and a lot of that depends on how the votes are distributed.

Fianna Fail’s Norma Moriarty or Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly are likely to be eliminated and this could then see Brendan Griffin being elected.

Danny Healy-Rae could get elected at this point but it is likely that this will happen after the sixth count.

Then it’s just down to how the transfers work out and what happens to Fianna Fail’s Norma Foley, whose only real challenger is John Brassil, who has 5,665 votes compared to Mrs Foley’s 7,271.