Kerry community celebrate as player scoops €250,000 on Lotto Plus 2 draw

A Kerry community was buzzing with excitement today as the news spread that a local person may have scooped a cool €250,000 on last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.
This is the 2nd Lotto Plus 2 top prize win since new game enhancements were introduced to Lotto Plus in September.
The National Lottery confirmed that the shop that sold last night’s winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket was Eagers of High Street in Killarney.
A delighted shop owner, Pat Duggan, said today he couldn’t believe it when the National Lottery contacted him with the great news.
"Killarney is a very busy town with a lot of visitors but my shop has a strong local trade.”
A National Lottery spokesperson appealed to all its Kerry players to check their tickets to see if they are holders of this golden ticket.
The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers are: 3, 6, 19, 21, 35, 43, and bonus no 11. LAst night's Lotto jackpot of €2m was not won and next Wednesday's jackpot is expected to be €2.5m.
The spokesperson said: “Since the introduction of the new Lotto Plus game enhancements last month, approximately 950,000 Lotto players throughout the country have won prizes.
"These include a Lotto Plus One winner of a cool €1 million, another Lotto Plus 2 win and a Jackpot winner from South Dublin who won a life-changing €4.7 million. Last night’s Lotto and Lotto plus draws alone produced over 102,000 winners and there were 82 winners of the Raffle prize of €500."
- Digital Desk