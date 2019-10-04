Kenny praises ‘very strong’ EU solidarity with Ireland

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny has warned Britain not to breach principles protecting the peace process, and praised EU figures for their solidarity during the difficult Brexit negotiations.

The former Fine Gael leader insisted that “peace and stability” should never be taken for granted. He also said it was hoped the British parliament would not pass laws that would be against the general benefit of society.

In Dublin to launch Journey to the Edge by Galway businessman and media owner Enda O’Cioneen, the Mayo TD outlined his concerns regarding Brexit as well as the proposals from UK prime minister Boris Johnson this week.

“European solidarity has been exceptionally strong in the context of Ireland being a member of the European Union and will remain so,” Mr Kenny said.

Asked about the difficulties in the talks and the new British prime minister, he said: “When Michel Barnier [the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator] was appointed by the council, of which I was a member, he did say: ‘I will be the voice of Ireland in these negotiations. I will only act on the imprimatur of the European Council,’ and that solidarity has been very strong since he took up that position.”

Asked by the Irish Examiner about the possibility now of a Brexit extension, Mr Kenny said: “As a general rule, we should understand that the Good Friday Agreement is an internationally legally binding agreement.

“I’m quite sure that the British government, in whatever form, does not want to breach that legally binding, constitutional agreement that was put together so many years and has such an important part in the development of life and society North and South and for the reputation of Ireland.

“So, clearly if a deal is to be had in the next couple of weeks, there are some really serious discussions about the practicality of some of the issues that the prime minister referred to yesterday.”

Three issues were agreed with previous prime ministers Theresa May and David Cameron, Mr Kenny explained. These included the full preservation of the common travel area, that there would be no changes to the Good Friday Agreement, and no hard border.