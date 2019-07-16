News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kelly: European Commission candidate should 'not interfere' with Phil Hogan's re-appointment

Kelly: European Commission candidate should 'not interfere' with Phil Hogan's re-appointment
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 03:07 PM

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly has said the next likely European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen should "not interfere" with Phil Hogan's re-appointment as an EU commissioner for "flyer" gender balance reasons.

Last week, Ms von der Leyen said she wanted all EU members to nominate a man and a woman for EU commissioner roles.

The call was rejected by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said Ireland has already nominated Phil Hogan for a second five-year term.

And, speaking on RTE Radio's Today With Sean O'Rourke show, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly agreed, saying said Ms von der Leyen should not put forward "flyer" arguments.

"Thirteen countries have already nominated, and she should not interfere with that. To suggest countries who have already nominated now should go back and nominate a second person, I don't think that is a flyer," he said.

Mr Kelly's comment came as Labour leader Brendan Howlin separately told Mr Varadkar not to back down on the backstop after both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt claimed it is "dead".

In Monday's final Conservative party leadership debate, both of the potential next British prime ministers said the backstop must be ditched.

However, Mr Howlin said Ireland must not back down, saying the claim is "removed from reality".

READ MORE

Call for clarity from Health Minister as to when he first knew of latest CervicalCheck scandal

More on this topic

Hogan to be nominated for second term as EU commissionerHogan to be nominated for second term as EU commissioner

Challenges as Europe’s top jobs are filledChallenges as Europe’s top jobs are filled

New EU leaders face an immediate threat of US 100% trade tariffsNew EU leaders face an immediate threat of US 100% trade tariffs

Leo Varadkar: No immediate decision on Phil Hogan’s role in EuropeLeo Varadkar: No immediate decision on Phil Hogan’s role in Europe

Sean KellyUrsula von der LeyenTOPIC: EU

More in this Section

CervicalCheck patient support group welcome HSE's rapid reviewCervicalCheck patient support group welcome HSE's rapid review

Doubling amount of ethanol in petrol 'could reduce our carbon emissions'Doubling amount of ethanol in petrol 'could reduce our carbon emissions'

Man's life saved in dramatic rescue off Dublin BayMan's life saved in dramatic rescue off Dublin Bay

People urged 'that little bit more vigilant' when it comes wildfiresPeople urged 'that little bit more vigilant' when it comes wildfires


Lifestyle

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

The French theme park proves it’s king of the swingers with an intoxicating new summer season, says Damon Smith.The Lion King & Jungle Festival at Disneyland Paris is set to be a roaring success

Dry gardening expert Olivier Filippi says aiming for drought-defying plants and techniques is key. By Hannah Stephenson.Step away from the hosepipe: 6 tips to help your garden thrive through a dry summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »