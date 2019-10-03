News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kellehers to the fore: Defendant, solicitor, garda and judge share same surname in case before Cork court

Kellehers to the fore: Defendant, solicitor, garda and judge share same surname in case before Cork court
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 08:50 PM

Kellehers had a total monopoly in a case that occurred today at Cork District Court.

Defendant Roy Kelleher was represented by solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher and prosecuted by Sergeant John Kelleher in a case presided over by Judge Olann Kelleher.

The judge was keen to point out the parties were no relations.

Sgt John Kelleher said that at 10pm on June 19, Garda Conor Cronin and Garda Lucasz Brudnicki got a call to go to Anglesea Terrace, Cork, where a man was shouting and roaring and banging on doors.

On arrival, Garda Cronin observed a man was drinking a can of Tuborg and was stumbling due to intoxication.

This man, Roy Kelleher of 4 Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, started shouting that he would get a named local boxer who would:

“kick you up and down the road, ye fucking dirty pig bastards. On my children’s life, ye’ll fucking get it.”

He was handcuffed and taken to the Bridewell and later pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said Roy Kelleher, aged 32, had done six weeks detox in Bruree and was clean of all intoxicants and alcohol.

Judge Kelleher said that on the basis of the accused having done something about his issues he would impose a two-month suspended sentence on him on the threatening charge and fined him €200 for the drunkenness.

There was no evidence to suggest that the defendant made the insulting comments to Gardaí Cronin and Brudnicki because they were not Kellehers.

READ MORE

Kite surfer rescued; Windsurfer in Kerry reaches safety after being blown offshore

More on this topic

Woman in court for theft went robbing when court took break for lunchWoman in court for theft went robbing when court took break for lunch

Pure Telecom fined €10,000 after 55,000 customer contracts breached regulationsPure Telecom fined €10,000 after 55,000 customer contracts breached regulations

Father of homeless family who drove across garage forecourt without insurance allowed by judge to take driving testFather of homeless family who drove across garage forecourt without insurance allowed by judge to take driving test

Cases could be delayed to 2021 without increase in Court of Appeal judges - Chief JusticeCases could be delayed to 2021 without increase in Court of Appeal judges - Chief Justice


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

From gleaming metals and rich opulence, to unfussy, functional pieces, the dawn of a new decade has something for everyone, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020

Every parent knows that discipline is one of the hardest parts of parenting. We want our children to grow up knowing right from wrong, but it can often be hard to know the best way to teach children to behave.Experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: The old doll do get fierce frisky when I Skype her pretending to be Alf from Home and Away

Ireland’s rock-star puppet is on a nationwide tour. Bosco talks with Donal O’Keeffe about environmentalism, Brexit and Michael DBack in the box: Why Bosco is Ireland’s favourite five-year-old

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »