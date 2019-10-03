Kellehers to the fore: Defendant, solicitor, garda and judge share same surname in case before Cork court

Kellehers had a total monopoly in a case that occurred today at Cork District Court.

Defendant Roy Kelleher was represented by solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher and prosecuted by Sergeant John Kelleher in a case presided over by Judge Olann Kelleher.

The judge was keen to point out the parties were no relations.

Sgt John Kelleher said that at 10pm on June 19, Garda Conor Cronin and Garda Lucasz Brudnicki got a call to go to Anglesea Terrace, Cork, where a man was shouting and roaring and banging on doors.

On arrival, Garda Cronin observed a man was drinking a can of Tuborg and was stumbling due to intoxication.

This man, Roy Kelleher of 4 Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, started shouting that he would get a named local boxer who would:

“kick you up and down the road, ye fucking dirty pig bastards. On my children’s life, ye’ll fucking get it.”

He was handcuffed and taken to the Bridewell and later pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said Roy Kelleher, aged 32, had done six weeks detox in Bruree and was clean of all intoxicants and alcohol.

Judge Kelleher said that on the basis of the accused having done something about his issues he would impose a two-month suspended sentence on him on the threatening charge and fined him €200 for the drunkenness.

There was no evidence to suggest that the defendant made the insulting comments to Gardaí Cronin and Brudnicki because they were not Kellehers.