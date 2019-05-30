Kelleher vows to be strong voice on Brexit

By Elaine Loughlin and Kevin O'Neill

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher has vowed to act as a strong voice on Brexit after becoming the second elected MEP in the Ireland South constituency. After a day of nail-biting action and four days of counting, Mr Kelleher finally got over the line on the 17th count when the votes of his party colleague, Malcolm Byrne, were distributed.

However, another day of drama is expected at the Nemo Rangers count centre today with three seats yet to be filled. Two outgoing MEPs, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, along with the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan are in the mix for the last two seats.

Surprise candidate Mick Wallace is expected to take the third seat after gaining significant numbers of transfers, especially in the early counts. The Independents4Change candidate, who was 2,342 votes behind Mr Kelleher on the first count, mopped up significant numbers of transfers and was just 10,717 votes short of the 119,866 quota after the 17th count.

The numbers changed significantly with Mr Byrne’s transfers yesterday evening which saw Mr Kelleher claim victory. Their was another twist in the marathon count when Mr Byrne’s transfers gave Ms Clune a boost of more than 8,000 votes, putting her into fourth position.

Reacting, Ms Clune who was in seventh place after the first count said it was still too close to call, but was relieved that she had made significant gains.

“It’s too close to call but I think I have made a lot of progress in the last two counts, we will see if that continues, who knows. You are talking geography, you are talking political parties, there is no tracking these votes and where they are going to end up,” she said.

Accompanying Ms Clune at the count centre ast night, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said she had shown herself to be incredibly resilient throughout this election:

“Now in the count again she is showing herself to be incredibly transfer friendly, all of the candidates that are being eliminated are all transferring to Deirdre Clune and she has moved her way up the list and now looks likely that she will be elected.

We need to be careful how we say that because nothing has been concluded, of course

Speaking after being elected, Mr Kelleher said Ireland needs to have strong voices articulating on our behalf in Europe given the threat that Brexit still poses. Mr Kelleher said he was “elated, honoured, and humbled” to win the second seat for his party.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be elected by friends, neighbours, people you know and people you don’t across the constituency. It’s a really humbling experience — and an emotional one.

“The last few days have been a roller-coaster for everyone in the campaign, not just the candidates but their families, friends, neighbours, the people who walked the roads the last few months. It has been a roller-coaster for everybody but it shows what we should value in this country, our democracy, giving people their say and making sure that people are held to account,” he said.

“Brexit is the big one and the European Union will be negotiating that on our behalf so we need to have strong voices articulating that,” he said, also pointing to the environment, the Common Agricultural Policy, and the Common Fisheries Policy as priorities.