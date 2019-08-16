News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Keith Byrne hoping for extension to temporary halt of deportation

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:15 AM

Keith Byrne, the Irishman living in the US who was arrested for immigration offences in July and threatened with deportation, says he's hoping for an extension to his temporary release.

The father-of-three, who's originally from Fermoy in Co Cork, was on his way to work in Philadelphia last month when he was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and held in detention.

He was temporarily released from the custody of ICE on the July 25 for a period of 30 days to seek a judicial review of his case.

There are now ten days remaining.

Speaking this morning, Keith says he is hoping for a further extension beyond August 26.

"There's a deportation order that we have to appeal," he said.

"There's also another appeal that we're in the process of making.

"I just spoke with my lawyer yesterday and it has been filed, so on the 26th I'll be going to ICE to sign up with them and show them proof of appeals.

"We're also hoping we get an extension from ICE of the 30 days they have given us."

