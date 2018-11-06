Keep the umbrella close: Rain set to stay for the week

The week is set to be a wet one as forecasters predict the rain will be here for the next few days.

Met Éireann says the outlook for the rest of the week is unsettled and "rainfall will be well above normal, with occasional spot flooding."

It adds that the weather will be a little milder than normal and the nights will see largely frost-free conditions until the weekend.

The rest of Tuesday will see more rain before it clears in the afternoon. But the showers will start again tonight with a chance of heavy rain in the southeast.

Wednesday will start dry but rain will spread to Leinster and Ulster as the days goes on, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster predicts showers for the rest of the country as well as being blustery.

Wednesday evening could see some heavy rain and spot flooding in the east, but the rain should clear as the night goes on.

Yet more rain will arrive on Thursday with occasional showers during the day mixing with some cloud and sunny spells.

Met Éireann predicts heavy rain is set to develop in east Leinster and east Ulster for a time overnight, with some spot flooding likely, which clear by dawn.

It is predicted that on Friday "a spell of very wet and very windy weather" will "sweep in off the Atlantic during the morning".

It could be accompanied by strong to gale force and gusty southeast winds, Met Éireann says.

They say spot flooding is likely but "a clearance to showers and less windy conditions will follow from the west later in the afternoon and evening".

- Digital Desk