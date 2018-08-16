Keelyn healthier, happier and hoping for place in CIT

By Niall Murray, Education Correspondent

Keelyn Cotter has more reason than most to look forward to Monday.

Like the other 57,000 Leaving Cert students, he got his results yesterday. But unlike the rest, he had to abandon his first crack at the exams after learning he had leukaemia. Now two years on, Keelyn, who sat his exams at Nagle Community College on Cork’s southside, is healthier, happier and hopeful of doing an electrical engineering degree at Cork Institute of Technology.

As he opened the envelope, he had one eye on higher level physics, given that he only started the subject last September.

Yeah, I had to cover the whole two-year course in one year, but I got there,” said a delighted Keelyn.

If he needs it, he might also get the benefit of a reduced CAO points requirement as he applied to the DARE (Disability Access Route to Education) scheme that recognises the difficulties faced by college applicants dealing with disability or illness.

“As a result of my chemotherapy, I think, my memory is not as good as it was, so it affects how I study.”

He was three months from his Leaving Cert when a niggling shoulder pain prompted his doctor to get blood tests in March 2016. When the results showed problems with his white blood cells, Keelyn was not quite prepared for the leukaemia diagnosis that followed.

When they hit me with it, I was devastated, obviously. But I knew too that there was nothing I could really do at that stage,” he said.

He was reluctant this time last year about returning to school: “I didn’t want to go back at all, but only that the school were very supportive and my family helped me all the way, I mightn’t have done it at all.”

Ahead of his 20th birthday next month, he’s hoping Monday will deliver an early birthday present.