News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Keelings says all HSE guidelines adhered to as Govt confirmed migrants doing essential work

Keelings says all HSE guidelines adhered to as Govt confirmed migrants doing essential work
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Friday, April 17, 2020 - 06:15 PM

Fruit company Keelings has defended its recruitment of 189 migrant workers from Bulgaria to pick strawberries after revealing just 27 Irish people had applied for the posts.

In a newly-released statement, the Co Dublin-based firm said the workers, who arrived in Ireland having taken a chartered flight from Bulgaria, were health screened by a doctor before they travelled to Sofia Airport where they were temperature checked before entry.

The company said Ryanair had confirmed that all regulations were adhered to and that on arrival in Ireland the workers were taken straight to their housing.

"In accordance with HSE guidelines, they cannot work for 14 days after their arrival and their movements are restricted," the company said.

Earlier, trade union Unite had expressed "alarm" at aspects of the migrant workers' entry into Ireland, including the flight conditions: "It is vital that these workers are protected by the State. This does not appear to be the case."

The roles are essential service providers under the guidelines issued by the Government on March 28.

As of yesterday afternoon, Bulgaria had 846 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Ireland has over 13,900.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating as Cork robbers target 'vulnerable people' in southside of city

The Government said seasonal workers are critical to the agricultural sector in terms of harvesting, planting and tending functions, especially in the current season and anyone arriving from outside Ireland must comply with the Department of Health guidelines with regard to Covid-19 requirements and restrict movements for 14 days.

"A national recruitment campaign will start shortly with the aim of recruiting a large number of temporary workers for the horticulture sector from the live register within Ireland," it said.

"This campaign will be timed for the fruit harvest peaking in mid-May to mid-June and the vegetable harvest from mid-June."

Keelings said 70% of seasonal workers return to the company and typically stay for six months.

It said it advertised locally a fortnight ago and up until Thursday evening had received 27 applications "which falls significantly short of our labour needs".

A further 13 applications landed yesterday and Keelings said: "We hope to employ as many of these people as possible."

READ MORE

Remains of those who die of Covid-19 to be kept in body bags inside coffins, new guidelines state


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Keelings Controversy

More in this Section

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

Calls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisisCalls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisis

Finance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 responseFinance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 response

'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows how interior design can offer a fascinating teaching moment for all ages.How to get the family involved in home decorating projects

Can you get top marks in our entertainment quiz? Let us know!Quick quiz: Test you entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

Measures taken to tackle Covid-19 have dramatically changed how dental care is provided, says Helen O'Callaghan.In the teeth of a crisis: Pandemic leaves dentists struggling to deliver a service

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »