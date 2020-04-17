Keelings says all HSE guidelines adhered to as Govt confirmed migrants doing essential work

Fruit company Keelings has defended its recruitment of 189 migrant workers from Bulgaria to pick strawberries after revealing just 27 Irish people had applied for the posts.

In a newly-released statement, the Co Dublin-based firm said the workers, who arrived in Ireland having taken a chartered flight from Bulgaria, were health screened by a doctor before they travelled to Sofia Airport where they were temperature checked before entry.

The company said Ryanair had confirmed that all regulations were adhered to and that on arrival in Ireland the workers were taken straight to their housing.

"In accordance with HSE guidelines, they cannot work for 14 days after their arrival and their movements are restricted," the company said.

Earlier, trade union Unite had expressed "alarm" at aspects of the migrant workers' entry into Ireland, including the flight conditions: "It is vital that these workers are protected by the State. This does not appear to be the case."

The roles are essential service providers under the guidelines issued by the Government on March 28.

As of yesterday afternoon, Bulgaria had 846 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Ireland has over 13,900.

The Government said seasonal workers are critical to the agricultural sector in terms of harvesting, planting and tending functions, especially in the current season and anyone arriving from outside Ireland must comply with the Department of Health guidelines with regard to Covid-19 requirements and restrict movements for 14 days.

"A national recruitment campaign will start shortly with the aim of recruiting a large number of temporary workers for the horticulture sector from the live register within Ireland," it said.

"This campaign will be timed for the fruit harvest peaking in mid-May to mid-June and the vegetable harvest from mid-June."

Keelings said 70% of seasonal workers return to the company and typically stay for six months.

It said it advertised locally a fortnight ago and up until Thursday evening had received 27 applications "which falls significantly short of our labour needs".

A further 13 applications landed yesterday and Keelings said: "We hope to employ as many of these people as possible."