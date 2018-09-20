Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kathleen Chada campaigning for a tougher parole process

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 12:03 PM

A mother whose children were killed by her husband is campaigning for a tougher parole process.

Kathleen Chada's sons Eoghan and Ruairi were 10 and five when their dad Sanjeev strangled them to death in Mayo in 2014.

New legislation for the Parole Bill is being considered by the Oireachtas, which includes people who are serving life sentences not being allowed apply for parole until they serve 12 years.

Kathleen Chada

Kathleen has been announced as one of the speakers at the upcoming Safe World Summit in Dublin next month.

She says families in these cases need to be considered more.

"At the moment somebody with a life sentence can actually apply for parole after seven years. That's just wrong," she said.

"While I know that in all likelihood they won't actually be released, why put the system and put the families through having to actually think about and get yourself prepared for the possibility of somebody applying for parole.

"That's what we'd ultimately like to see."

Digital Desk


