Katherine Zappone to discuss importance of children's rights at UN forum

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 07:48 AM

The Children's Minister will discuss the importance of children's rights at the UN High-Level Political Forum today.

Katherine Zappone will also talk about gender equality and steps taken in Ireland to strengthen early-childhood education.

Minister Zappone will today speak before a panel meeting of the Ireland and Global Education Monitoring Report at Ireland's Permanent Mission to the UN.

She will highlight how the country is implementing the Sustainable Development Goals to invest in child rights.

Tomorrow she will talk about the "Role of Youth and Civil Society in Climate Action", ahead of the UN Youth Climate Summit taking place in September.

The Minister will highlight the importance of the need for genuine engagement between leaders and young people on the issue of climate action.

Minister Zappone says among her priorities is to ensure every child and young person in Ireland has equal opportunities to thrive and reach their full potential in all aspects of their lives.

