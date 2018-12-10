NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Katherine Zappone launches competition to find best LGBTI+ 'welcome'

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 07:06 AM

The hunt is on for the best LGBTI+ 'welcome'.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has launched a national competition to find a 'symbol' to allow businesses, and youth based clubs, a way to show solidarity with all young people.

The Minister is calling on young people up to the age of 24 to get creative and submit an original design for a new public recognition marker.

Services, clubs and groups which work with young people in every community will then be encouraged to display it to show equality and support.

Minister Zappone said the mission is to ensure that all young people are visible, valued and included.

There is a prize for the winning design, which will be widely displayed in organisations and services throughout Ireland.

The deadline for submissions is the January 14 next year and further details are going live this morning on the department website: www.dcya.gov.ie

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

LGBTZappone

More in this Section

Attack on garda highlights 'the dangers that are faced' by the force

Political instability ‘hampering progress on peace walls’ in the North

Harris: January timeline for abortion services introduction not a deadline or political project

Man held in Co Down murder probe


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: The lady of the lake

Beauty and miraculous evolution of avian flight

Celebrate the pine marten

Who are the top dogs among hyenas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »