Katherine Zappone begins historic visit to Namibia

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 07:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone today begins a historic Irish Government visit to Namibia.

A series of top-level meetings have been planned to mark the first visit by an Irish Minister to the republic that was formerly South West Africa.

Minister Zappone's visit is part of a St Patrick's Day mission to the region which will see her visit six cities in six days to strengthen social, economic and political links.

She will meet Namibia's first lady as well as senior ministers, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, to discuss climate change, human rights, and existing trade links.

The Minister will today also announce a fellowship in the name of Irish Noble Peace Prize winner Seán McBride who previously served as UN Commissioner to Namibia.

She will underline Ireland's continued commitment to peacekeeping and reform as part of Ireland's campaign to secure a seat at the UN Security Council.

KEYWORDS

NamibiaKatherine Zappone

