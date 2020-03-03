Kate goes green for trip to Dublin

William and Kate have touched down at Dublin Airport for their first official trip to Ireland.

The British Duke and Duchess were said to be looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people during their first official visit to the country.

The couple flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight with dozens of residents returning home, business travellers and tourists.

In brilliant winter sunshine they walked down the aircraft’s steps and were greeted by a small group of dignitaries led by Britain’s ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett.

The duchess looked stylish in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress, while the duke wore a suit.

Nearby was a large Garda presence and a motorcade waiting to take the couple to the city centre.

The royal couple is expected to sample a pint of Guinness later when they meet leading figures from Irish life.

At the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse, William and Kate are due to meet a range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors.

During the first day of their tour they will also lay a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

Britain's Queen at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin (Maxwells/PA)

When Britain's Queen made her historic visit to Ireland in 2011 – the first by a British monarch since the Republic gained independence from Britain – she bowed her head during a visit to the garden as a mark of respect for those who died, a hugely symbolic moment.

The duke and duchess will also meet President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Rolling road closures will be in effect until 9pm tonight.

The next two days will be more relaxed, with a visit to a farm in Meath, a youth project in Kildare, and a walkabout in Galway.

William and Kate are coming at a crucial time post Brexit, with the trip described as an opportunity to build a lasting friendship with the Irish people.