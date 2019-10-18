Juvenile arrested in connection with fire at Limerick apartment building

Gardaí have arrested a male juvenile in connection with a fire that destroyed part of an upper floor of a six-storey apartment building in Limerick city overnight.

The fire broke out at an apartment at Mount Kennett Place, located off the Dock Road, shortly after midnight.

The blaze caused substantial damage to at least one apartment on one of the upper floors.

Around 35 people were evacuated from the building as a safety precaution, however, there were no reports of any injuries.

Three appliances attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene.

A support unit attached to Shannon Fire and Rescue Service in Co Clare was also deployed.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for about two hours, a source said.

The Limerick Fire Service tweeted it had “a busy 24 hours for Blue & Red Watch with 11 separate incidents attended”.

“Crews attended car fires, RTC’s, a River Rescue, a General Rescue and this Apartment Fire pictured. #nightshiftdiaries #yourfireandrescueservice,” the tweet continued.

A garda spokesman confirmed investigating officers had “arrested a juvenile in his late teens in relation to a fire at an apartment in Mount Kenneth, Dock Road, Limerick that occurred just after midnight on the 18th October 2019”.

The youth was being held at “Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act”.

Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí on 061-212400.