Justice Minister wants State to reach early settlement with Maurice McCabe

The Justice Minister wants the state to reach an early settlement with Maurice McCabe.

The whistleblower is suing former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan, the Attorney General, the Office of the Garda Commissioner and the State.

Charlie Flanagan apologised to Maurice McCabe when he met with him last week.

He says the wants to see the matter resolved out of court.

"I'm concerned that we would move to an early settlement of those because the tribunal has reported and I very much accept the entire of the tribunal"