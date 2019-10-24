Justice Minister suggests Dáil examine German system in Vote Gate review

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has suggested a two-step process for parliament votes, used in Germany, should be examined for the Dáil.

Speaking after the publication of a report into Fianna Fáil TDs voting for colleagues who were outside the chamber, Mr Flanagan said that sanctions should apply to deputies if intent is proven.

However, the report by clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan, has not recommended any disciplinary action but rather that a wider review of the Dáil voting system is needed.

Reflecting on this, Mr Flanagan said: “It should be at all times transparent. It should not be subject to any form of abuse.

“And I welcome what the Ceánn Cómháirle has said in terms of a wider review, and you know the jurisdictions where I visit for example, in Germany, it is impossible for a member to abuse the voting because not only is there a button at counter level, but also a foot pedal.

“So the vote can only be recorded when a person is secure in their own own particular seat and I thought might be something that we might look at.

"I wouldn't ever like if we were, as a parliament, to revert to the old and more cumbersome walk-through.”