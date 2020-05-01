News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Justice Minister promises 'greater coordination' with NI minister over Covid-19 compliance

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 06:52 AM

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said efforts will be made to make sure people don't cross the border over the long weekend.

Minister Charlie Flanagan had a phone call last night with the North's Justice Minister, Naomi Long, on the need for co-operation between the gardaí and the PSNI.

He said they both recognised the compliance with regulations on either side of the border, but said measures need to be reinforced over the two May Bank Holiday weekends - the UK's long weekend is next week.

Minister Flanagan said they both agreed to work more closely.

He said: "It was agreed between myself and the Northern Minister for Justice that the more things that we can do together, the greater the likelihood of ensuring a greater level of coordination.

"There has been a very high degree of compliance, which again is borne out in the Garda reports."

