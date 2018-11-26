Justice Minister  condemns attack on asylum seeker hotel

The minister for justice has condemned an arson attack on a hotel that had been earmarked for 100 asylum seekers in Donegal, with locals also speaking out strongly against the attack.

The Caiseal Mara Hotel in the seaside town of Moville was damaged after a blaze broke out in the building at around 4am yesterday.

Local firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control, and it is understood the owner of the hotel and his daughter had to be evacuated from the building.

Gardaí later confirmed that a man in his 50s was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital for treatment and that “extensive damage” was caused to the building. They confirmed last night that the fire had been started deliberately.

The hotel became the focus of attention after it was earmarked for 100 asylum seekers — prompting some criticism that locals had not been fully consulted. It was due to receive its first asylum seekers in the coming days.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and the minister of state for equality and integration, David Stanton, both condemned the attack.

“I condemn this attack and those behind it in the strongest possible terms,” said Mr Flanagan.

“This was a despicable incident and could have led to very serious tragedy. I send my best wishes for a full recovery to the injured person and all those impacted by the fire.”

“I am urging anyone with any information with regard to this fire to contact the gardaí.”

A meeting of locals concerned about the lack of information on plans to bring the asylum seekers to the town was held last week. The vast majority welcomed the move but some had reservations about infrastructure and a lack of information about the move.

Another meeting had been planned for yesterday to arrange a welcome party for the asylum seekers.

Following the fire, the meeting went ahead, and speakers reiterated Moville’s welcome for the asylum seekers and condemned the attack.

Labour councillor Martin Farren told the meeting that he was immensely proud of the reaction of the people of Moville to the incident.

“I said that the people of Moville would respond to the needs of these people and they have,” he said.

“We obviously condemn this attack but I felt immense pride in the people of Moville today who stood behind these people.

“We will welcome these people as we said we would and nothing has changed because of that.”

“It was heartening to hear so much goodness and kindness spoken at the meeting.”

Moville Community College principal Anthony Duggan said the attack, which came as the town was preparing to put up its Christmas tree, ran counter to the message of Christmas.