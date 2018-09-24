Justice Minister concerned at Áras intrusion

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has voiced concern over an incident where an intruder entered Áras an Uachtaráin and confronted President Michael D Higgins at his desk.

Security arrangements at the Áras are under review as a result of the incident, which is also the subject of an internal Garda inquiry.

Garda headquarters is located in the Phoenix Park a short distance away and members of the force are on duty on the grounds of the official residence round the clock.

It is understood President Higgins asked that the woman who accosted him not be arrested and be allowed to leave in her own car, and that he has not made any complaint to warrant a criminal investigation.

The incident happened on the afternoon of September 14 when the normally closed gates to the Áras grounds were open temporarily during maintenance works.

It is understood the intrusion was opportunist and that when the woman drove past the residence and saw the gates open, she drove through, continued up the driveway and reached the house unimpeded.

She was then able to gain access to the house and wandered around briefly before finding President Higgins at work in an office. She is believed to have remonstrated with him about the homelessness crisis before staff intervened.

Mr Flanagan said the security of senior office- holders was taken very seriously.

“The reports are a matter of concern and I expect that the review of security arrangements will be undertaken,” he said.

However, he added: I understand from reports that no harm was done to any property, no harm was inflicted on any person.”

It is not unusual for demonstrators to stage protests outside the Áras gates, most notably during the water charges dispute when President Higgins came under fire for signing the charges into law on Christmas Day.

At the weekend, protesters gathered to oppose a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, with no noticeable increase in security. However, with both gardaí and members of the Defence Forces assigned to the Áras, the lapses that allowed the September 14 incident to occur are being taken very seriously.