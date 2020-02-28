News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Justice has been served': Sisters of Patricia O'Connor welcome guilty verdicts

Patricia O'Connor
By Alison O’Riordan
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 01:42 PM

The sisters of murder victim, Patricia O'Connor, has said that “justice has been served for our beautiful sister, who met her demise through tragic circumstances.”

In a written statement delivered after this morning's latest guilty verdict, Rita Slevin, Valerie Slevin and Anne O’Sullivan, said their sister Patricia was the “most kind, caring and loving grandmother, sister and mother. She was a hard working woman who loved to share her care and kindness with all”.

“It has been a very tough seven weeks sitting in that courtroom looking at the people that took our sister for their own selfish reasons," they said.

They apologised to the people who found the first body parts of their sister Patricia in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains saying: "We are so sorry you had to endure part of our pain and we thank you for cooperating and helping the gardaí in every way you could.”

They wished to thank “all the legal teams and witnesses, gardaí, army and civil defence”, adding: “We thank you for all your help and participation, we can’t thank you enough."

Rita Slevin told reporters this morning that it was "disgusting to think that someone could put down their own mother like that."

The daughter-in-law of Patricia O'Connor, Martina O’Connor, also said the outcome of the trial was “a relief and we hope the sentences reflect the crime”. Martina O'Connor is the wife of the deceased's son, Richard O'Connor, who gave evidence during the trial.

Keith Johnston found guilty of impeding prosecution of Patricia O'Connor's killer

A "trusted member" of Patricia O'Connor's extended family has been convicted of helping her murderer buy DIY tools, which he knew were to be used in the dismemberment of the grandmother's remains. Handyman Keith Johnston (43) was this morning found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene (35), knowing or believing him to have murdered Mrs O'Connor (61) on May 29, 2017.The jury accepted the prosecution's case against trained tiler Johnston that he knew or believed that DIY tools purchased by Greene were to be used in the dismemberment of Mrs O'Connor remains. Father-of-three Greene was on Tuesday found guilty of murdering the retired hospital worker and inflicting "catastrophic injuries" on her in a sustained attack in the bathroom of her Rathfarnham home.Louise O'Connor (41) and Stephanie O'Connor (22) were both found guilty this week of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Greene, knowing or believing him to have murdered Mrs O'Connor on May 29, 2017.
Keith Johnston pictured yesterday. Photo: Collins Courts

Johnston of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 is the ex-partner of the deceased's daughter, Louise O'Connor, and is father to two of her five children including Stephanie O'Connor.

He had denied assisting Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie's, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 9, 2017, which were to be deployed in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O'Connor.

The jury took 12 hours and four minutes to come to their final unanimous verdict in the case.

Following today's verdict, Mr Justice Paul McDermott thanked the jury for their dedication to the case and exempted them from jury service for the rest of their lives.

The seven-week trial heard that the body of Mrs O’Connor, of Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine different locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, 2017.

Former Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis, gave evidence that Mrs O'Connor's head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

