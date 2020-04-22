News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Justice Department spent almost €1m on flights to deport foreign nationals last year

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 09:27 AM

The Department of Justice spent almost €1m on flights to deport foreign nationals last year.

It is a 40% increase on the €707,000 euro spent in 2018.

Deportation orders are issued to people who are here illegally or who have failed in their application for asylum.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 2,027 issued to foreign nationals last year – up from 1,186 the year before.

When these orders are issued, people are legally obliged to leave the state.

They are only enforced by the Garda National Immigration Bureau if people refuse to do so.

A total of 298 orders were enforced last year, up from 163 in 2018.

Last year, 63 Pakistani people were forced out of the country, with Nigerians the next highest at 40.

The Department of Justice spent €995,000 on deportation flights last year, but it says it can apply to an EU fund to recoup 75% of the costs.

