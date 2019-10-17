News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Justice department rejects almost a third of asylum seeker work applications

Justice department rejects almost a third of asylum seeker work applications
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 07:21 AM

The Department of Justice has rejected almost a third of the applications asylum-seekers have made to work in Ireland.

In June 2018, asylum-seekers were granted permission to enter the labour market if they've been here for nine months.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information, 4,412 people had applied by last month.

Over 3,000 were granted, but 1,314 applications were turned down - in many cases because they had applied too early.

Fianna Fáil's foreign affairs spokesman, Niall Collins, said it is good so many asylum-seekers want to work here.

He said: "I think that's positive, that these people want to get on in life, they want to improve their lives but they also want to contribute positively and meaningfully to the Irish economy.

"The view that is among some people in society that these people are effectively just taking from the state and are a burden on the state, I think this can go a long way to dispelling that."

READ MORE

150 people attend meeting to express 'concerns' about Leitrim direct provision centre


TOPIC: Direct Democracy

More in this Section

Deal creating EU border in Irish Sea closerDeal creating EU border in Irish Sea closer

The key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit dealThe key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit deal

Talk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene FosterTalk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene Foster

Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological UniversityLimerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNamee.The Menu: All the food news of the week

Though the Killarney tourism sector has been at it for the bones of 150 years or more, operating with an innate skill and efficiency that is compelling to observe, its food offering has tended to play it safe in the teeth of a largely conservative visiting clientele, top-heavy with ageing Americans.Restaurant Review: Mallarkey, Killarney

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Timmy Creed is an actor and writer from Bishopstown in Cork.A Question of Taste: Timmy Creed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »